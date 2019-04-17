Easter church services in Northumberland

The following are some of the Easter church services taking place in north Northumberland. It is not a comprehensive list and, while every care has been taken with times, worshippers are advised to check before setting out.
ACKLINGTON
St John the Divine CE
Maundy Thursday: Eucharist, 9.30am. Good Friday: Stations of the Cross, 1pm.Easter Day: Eucharist, 10.45am.
ALNHAM
St Michael CE
Good Friday: Good Friday Liturgy, 1.30pm. Easter Day: Holy Communion, 11.30am.
ALNMOUTH
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross, starting at the Friary, 10am.
St John the Baptist CE
Easter Day: Easter Eucharist, 9.15am.
ALNWICK
Alnwick Baptist Church
Easter Day: Communion, followed by light breakfast, 8am; All-age Celebration, 10.30am.
Alnwick House Church
Good Friday: Easter Prayers, 11am. Easter Day: Easter Prayers and Worship, 11am.
Alnwick Methodist Church
Good Friday: Good Friday Service, 2pm.
St Michael CE
Maundy Thursday: Sung Eucharist of the Last Supper, Foot Washing and Stripping of the Altar, 7.30pm. Good Friday: An Hour at the Cross, 2pm. Holy Saturday: Easter Ceremonies and Renewal of Baptismal Vows, 7.30pm. Easter Day: Holy Communion, 8am; Blessing of the Easter Garden and Sung Eucharist, 9.30am; Sung Evensong, 6pm.
St Paul RC
Holy Thursday: Drama of the Last Supper, 7pm. Good Friday: The Passion of the Lord, 3pm; The Stations of the Cross, 7pm. Easter Saturday: Easter Vigil Mass, 6.30pm. Easter Day: Easter Sunday Mass, 9.30am.
ALWINTON
St Michael and All Angels CE
Good Friday: Good Friday Liturgy, 12.30pm.
amble
Good Friday Ecumenical Act of Witness in Amble Town Square at 11am. Short service, followed by hot drinks and hot cross buns at Trinity Methodist Church.
Sacred Heart RC
Maundy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper, 7pm. Good Friday: Stations of the Cross, 11am; Celebration of the Passion, 3pm. Easter Saturday: Easter Vigil, 7pm. Easter Day: Easter Mass, 9.30am.
St Cuthbert CE
Maundy Thursday: Last Supper and Foot Washing, 7pm. Good Friday: Morning Prayer, 10am; Last Hour, 2pm. Easter Saturday: Service of New Light, 8pm. Easter Day: Easter Communion, 9.30am.
St Mark URC
Easter Day: Easter Communion, 9am, followed by breakfast; Short Easter Morning Service, 10am.
Trinity Methodist
Maundy Thursday: Morning Worship, 10am. Easter Day: Easter Communion, 10.30am.
BEADNELL
St Ebba CE
Good Friday: Hour by the Cross, 4pm. Easter Day: Holy Communion and Easter egg hunt, 9am.
BELFORD
St Mary CE
Maundy Thursday: Holy Communion and Foot Washing, 7pm. Good Friday: Good Friday Liturgy, 2pm. Easter Day: Holy Communion, 9am.
CHATTON
Holy Cross CE
Good Friday: Hour by the Cross, 10am. Easter Day: Service, 9.30am.
CHEVINGTON
St John the Divine CE
Maundy Thursday: Vigil and Compline, 6.30pm. Good Friday: Hour by the Cross, noon; Family Service in Community Centre, 4pm. Easter Day: Holy Communion, 10am.
craster
St Peter the Fisherman CE
Good Friday: Devotions, 9.30am. Begins in Craster, followed by a Walk of Witness to Embleton, via Dunstanburgh. Soup lunch in Embleton Parish Room followed by a devotional service then walk to St Mary’s Newton, for service.
EGLINGHAM
St Maurice CE
Maundy Thursday: Maundy Thursday Service, 6.30pm. Easter Day: Service, 9.30am.
ELLINGAHM
St Maurice CE
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross, 10am. Easter Day: Easter Day Service, 9.30am.
EMBLETON
Holy Trinity CE
Maundy Thursday: Benefice Communion, 7pm. Easter Day: Sung Eucharist, 10am.
FELTON
St Michael and All Angels CE
Maundy Thursday: Holy Communion with Foot Washing, 7pm. Holy Saturday: Taize Service, 8pm.
HAUXLEY
Hauxley Chapel
Easter Day: Easter Worship, 4pm.
HEPPLE
Christ Church
Easter Day: Holy Communion, 9am.
HOLY ISLAND
St Mary the Virgin CE
Maundy Thursday: Tenebrae, 8am; Eucharist of the Last Supper, Foot Washing and Vigil, 8pm. Good Friday: Tenebrae, 8am; Ecumenical Stations of the Cross, noon; Good Friday Liturgy, 2pm. Holy Saturday: Tenebrae, 8am; Meet on St Cuthbert’s beach for Easter Vigil and Holy Communion in St Mary’s, 8.30am. Easter Day: Greeting Easter Morning on the Heugh, 5am; Holy Communion, 8am; Holy Communion, 10.45am; Festival Evensong, 5.30pm.
HOLYSTONE
St Mary the Virgin CE
Easter Day: Holy Communion, 10.15am.
HOWICK
St Michael and All Angels CE
Easter Day: Easter Eucharist, 11.15am.
INGRAM
St Michael and All Angels CE
Easter Day: Service, 11.30am.
LESBURY
St Mary CE
Maundy Thursday: Eucharist of the Last Supper and Washing of Feet, 6pm. Good Friday: Good Friday Liturgy, 2pm. Easter Day: Easter Eucharist, 10am.
LONGFRAMLINGTON
Good Friday: Walk of Witness, 10.30am. Starting from the United Reformed Church, walking to the centre of the village where a cross will be placed and a short open-air service held, before refreshments with hot cross buns in the community room.
Longramlington URC
Maundy Thursday: Maundy Thursday Reflection, 7pm.
St Mary the Virgin CE
Good Friday: Service of Reflection, 3pm. Easter Day: Easter Celebration, 9.20am.
LONGHOUGHTON
St Peter and St Paul CE
Good Friday: Good Friday Liturgy, 2pm. Easter Day: Easter Eucharist, 9.15am.
NORTH SUNDERLAND
St Paul CE
Maundy Thursday: Eucharist, including Foot Washing and Stripping of Church, 6.30pm.
OLD BEWICK
Holy Trinity CE
Good Friday: Hour by the Cross, 2pm.
RENNINGTON
All Saints CE
Easter Saturday: Easter Vigil, Service of Readings and Prayer, 8.30pm.
ROTHBURY
All Saints CE
Good Friday: Good Friday Liturgy, 2.30pm. Easter Day: Holy Communion, 10.15am; Easter Songs of Praise, 6.30pm.
St Agnes RC
Good Friday: The Passion of the Lord, 3pm. Easter Day: Easter Sunday Mass, 9am.
SEAHOUSES
Easter Day: Meet at Seahouses Harbour for a sunrise service at 6.45am, followed by breakfast in the Seahouses Methodist Church lounge.
Seahouses Methodist Church
Maundy Thursday: Communion, 7pm. Good Friday: Good Friday Service, 10.30am.
SHILBOTTLE
St James CE
Maundy Thursday: Holy Communion, Foot Washing and Stripping of the Altar, 7pm. Good Friday: Last Hour Before the Cross, 2pm. Easter Day: Easter Vigil Service, with breakfast, 5.30am; Easter Eucharist, followed by egg hunt, 10am.
SOUTH CHARLTON
St James CE
Easter Day: Service, 11am.
THROPTON
St Andrew CE
Maundy Thursday: Holy Communion, 6.30pm.
WARKWORTH
St Lawrence CE
Maundy Thursday: Holy Communion and Foot Washing, 7pm. Good Friday: The Last Hour of the Cross, 2pm. Easter Saturday: Service of Light, 7pm. Easter Day: Sung Eucharist, 9am, followed by Easter egg hunt.
WHITTINGHAM
St Mary RC
Good Friday: The Passion of the Lord, 4pm. Easter Saturday: Easter Vigil Mass, 7pm. Easter Day: Easter Sunday Mass, 11am.
WOOLER
St Ninian RC
Holy Thursday: Mass, 6.30pm. Good Friday: The Passion of the Lord, 2pm. Easter Day: Easter Sunday Mass, 9am.