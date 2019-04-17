Easter church services in Northumberland

The following are some of the Easter church services taking place in north Northumberland. It is not a comprehensive list and, while every care has been taken with times, worshippers are advised to check before setting out.

ACKLINGTON

St John the Divine CE

Maundy Thursday: Eucharist, 9.30am. Good Friday: Stations of the Cross, 1pm.Easter Day: Eucharist, 10.45am.

ALNHAM

St Michael CE

Good Friday: Good Friday Liturgy, 1.30pm. Easter Day: Holy Communion, 11.30am.

ALNMOUTH

Good Friday: Stations of the Cross, starting at the Friary, 10am.

St John the Baptist CE

Easter Day: Easter Eucharist, 9.15am.

ALNWICK

Alnwick Baptist Church

Easter Day: Communion, followed by light breakfast, 8am; All-age Celebration, 10.30am.

Alnwick House Church

Good Friday: Easter Prayers, 11am. Easter Day: Easter Prayers and Worship, 11am.

Alnwick Methodist Church

Good Friday: Good Friday Service, 2pm.

St Michael CE

Maundy Thursday: Sung Eucharist of the Last Supper, Foot Washing and Stripping of the Altar, 7.30pm. Good Friday: An Hour at the Cross, 2pm. Holy Saturday: Easter Ceremonies and Renewal of Baptismal Vows, 7.30pm. Easter Day: Holy Communion, 8am; Blessing of the Easter Garden and Sung Eucharist, 9.30am; Sung Evensong, 6pm.

St Paul RC

Holy Thursday: Drama of the Last Supper, 7pm. Good Friday: The Passion of the Lord, 3pm; The Stations of the Cross, 7pm. Easter Saturday: Easter Vigil Mass, 6.30pm. Easter Day: Easter Sunday Mass, 9.30am.

ALWINTON

St Michael and All Angels CE

Good Friday: Good Friday Liturgy, 12.30pm.

amble

Good Friday Ecumenical Act of Witness in Amble Town Square at 11am. Short service, followed by hot drinks and hot cross buns at Trinity Methodist Church.

Sacred Heart RC

Maundy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper, 7pm. Good Friday: Stations of the Cross, 11am; Celebration of the Passion, 3pm. Easter Saturday: Easter Vigil, 7pm. Easter Day: Easter Mass, 9.30am.

St Cuthbert CE

Maundy Thursday: Last Supper and Foot Washing, 7pm. Good Friday: Morning Prayer, 10am; Last Hour, 2pm. Easter Saturday: Service of New Light, 8pm. Easter Day: Easter Communion, 9.30am.

St Mark URC

Easter Day: Easter Communion, 9am, followed by breakfast; Short Easter Morning Service, 10am.

Trinity Methodist

Maundy Thursday: Morning Worship, 10am. Easter Day: Easter Communion, 10.30am.

BEADNELL

St Ebba CE

Good Friday: Hour by the Cross, 4pm. Easter Day: Holy Communion and Easter egg hunt, 9am.

BELFORD

St Mary CE

Maundy Thursday: Holy Communion and Foot Washing, 7pm. Good Friday: Good Friday Liturgy, 2pm. Easter Day: Holy Communion, 9am.

CHATTON

Holy Cross CE

Good Friday: Hour by the Cross, 10am. Easter Day: Service, 9.30am.

CHEVINGTON

St John the Divine CE

Maundy Thursday: Vigil and Compline, 6.30pm. Good Friday: Hour by the Cross, noon; Family Service in Community Centre, 4pm. Easter Day: Holy Communion, 10am.

craster

St Peter the Fisherman CE

Good Friday: Devotions, 9.30am. Begins in Craster, followed by a Walk of Witness to Embleton, via Dunstanburgh. Soup lunch in Embleton Parish Room followed by a devotional service then walk to St Mary’s Newton, for service.

EGLINGHAM

St Maurice CE

Maundy Thursday: Maundy Thursday Service, 6.30pm. Easter Day: Service, 9.30am.

ELLINGAHM

St Maurice CE

Good Friday: Stations of the Cross, 10am. Easter Day: Easter Day Service, 9.30am.

EMBLETON

Holy Trinity CE

Maundy Thursday: Benefice Communion, 7pm. Easter Day: Sung Eucharist, 10am.

FELTON

St Michael and All Angels CE

Maundy Thursday: Holy Communion with Foot Washing, 7pm. Holy Saturday: Taize Service, 8pm.

HAUXLEY

Hauxley Chapel

Easter Day: Easter Worship, 4pm.

HEPPLE

Christ Church

Easter Day: Holy Communion, 9am.

HOLY ISLAND

St Mary the Virgin CE

Maundy Thursday: Tenebrae, 8am; Eucharist of the Last Supper, Foot Washing and Vigil, 8pm. Good Friday: Tenebrae, 8am; Ecumenical Stations of the Cross, noon; Good Friday Liturgy, 2pm. Holy Saturday: Tenebrae, 8am; Meet on St Cuthbert’s beach for Easter Vigil and Holy Communion in St Mary’s, 8.30am. Easter Day: Greeting Easter Morning on the Heugh, 5am; Holy Communion, 8am; Holy Communion, 10.45am; Festival Evensong, 5.30pm.

HOLYSTONE

St Mary the Virgin CE

Easter Day: Holy Communion, 10.15am.

HOWICK

St Michael and All Angels CE

Easter Day: Easter Eucharist, 11.15am.

INGRAM

St Michael and All Angels CE

Easter Day: Service, 11.30am.

LESBURY

St Mary CE

Maundy Thursday: Eucharist of the Last Supper and Washing of Feet, 6pm. Good Friday: Good Friday Liturgy, 2pm. Easter Day: Easter Eucharist, 10am.

LONGFRAMLINGTON

Good Friday: Walk of Witness, 10.30am. Starting from the United Reformed Church, walking to the centre of the village where a cross will be placed and a short open-air service held, before refreshments with hot cross buns in the community room.

Longramlington URC

Maundy Thursday: Maundy Thursday Reflection, 7pm.

St Mary the Virgin CE

Good Friday: Service of Reflection, 3pm. Easter Day: Easter Celebration, 9.20am.

LONGHOUGHTON

St Peter and St Paul CE

Good Friday: Good Friday Liturgy, 2pm. Easter Day: Easter Eucharist, 9.15am.

NORTH SUNDERLAND

St Paul CE

Maundy Thursday: Eucharist, including Foot Washing and Stripping of Church, 6.30pm.

OLD BEWICK

Holy Trinity CE

Good Friday: Hour by the Cross, 2pm.

RENNINGTON

All Saints CE

Easter Saturday: Easter Vigil, Service of Readings and Prayer, 8.30pm.

ROTHBURY

All Saints CE

Good Friday: Good Friday Liturgy, 2.30pm. Easter Day: Holy Communion, 10.15am; Easter Songs of Praise, 6.30pm.

St Agnes RC

Good Friday: The Passion of the Lord, 3pm. Easter Day: Easter Sunday Mass, 9am.

SEAHOUSES

Easter Day: Meet at Seahouses Harbour for a sunrise service at 6.45am, followed by breakfast in the Seahouses Methodist Church lounge.

Seahouses Methodist Church

Maundy Thursday: Communion, 7pm. Good Friday: Good Friday Service, 10.30am.

SHILBOTTLE

St James CE

Maundy Thursday: Holy Communion, Foot Washing and Stripping of the Altar, 7pm. Good Friday: Last Hour Before the Cross, 2pm. Easter Day: Easter Vigil Service, with breakfast, 5.30am; Easter Eucharist, followed by egg hunt, 10am.

SOUTH CHARLTON

St James CE

Easter Day: Service, 11am.

THROPTON

St Andrew CE

Maundy Thursday: Holy Communion, 6.30pm.

WARKWORTH

St Lawrence CE

Maundy Thursday: Holy Communion and Foot Washing, 7pm. Good Friday: The Last Hour of the Cross, 2pm. Easter Saturday: Service of Light, 7pm. Easter Day: Sung Eucharist, 9am, followed by Easter egg hunt.

WHITTINGHAM

St Mary RC

Good Friday: The Passion of the Lord, 4pm. Easter Saturday: Easter Vigil Mass, 7pm. Easter Day: Easter Sunday Mass, 11am.

WOOLER

St Ninian RC

Holy Thursday: Mass, 6.30pm. Good Friday: The Passion of the Lord, 2pm. Easter Day: Easter Sunday Mass, 9am.