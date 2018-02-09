East Chevington Parish Council

Plans to organise a firework display in Hadston for this year’s November 5 celebrations are progressing well.

Monday night’s parish-council meeting heard that potential venues in the village have been discussed, talks have been held with a pyrotechnics expert and the insurance company has been contacted.

A date has not yet been confirmed and the organising committee is meeting again soon to further discuss the display.

It is hoped that the event will not only entertain the crowds, but stop illegal bonfires in the village, which was an issue last November. • A three-day event to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War is being planned by the parish council. The 1918 celebrations will be staged in and around Hadston from Friday, November 9, to Sunday, November 11. Ideas so far include a concert in the community centre, featuring poetry and singing, and an exhibition of work, including displays by local schoolchildren, in Hadston House. St John’s Church would hold a service and an afternoon tea in the community centre would finish off the celebrations. Schools and community groups will be contacted to see if they would like to be involved in the celebrations.

• Councillors have agreed to meet Miller Homes representatives for a site visit to discuss concerns they have about the company’s Shoreland Park development in Hadston. At last month’s meeting, members expressed their frustration about work vehicles parking on pavements close to the compound and mud being left on the road. Following this, Miller has contacted the council and said it is happy to meet members on site to thrash out the issues.

• The parish council’s precept will be £59,830 for the 2018/19 financial year – increasing from £57,550 last time round. Coun Fred Thurgood, who was acting chairman at Monday night’s meeting in the absence of Coun Anthony Reay, described the increase as minimal and said that residents ‘shouldn’t be subjected to even more expenditure’.