Early diagnosis key to performance success

As the day length increases so do the outdoor competitions and many of our equine clients are now busy competing.

We are pleased to be sponsoring the Pony Club Easter show on Saturday, at the Glendale Show field. This is a popular show and a great introduction to competition for children.

The eventing season is well under way. We are seeing a number of horses for investigation of poor performance as they are not competing to their full potential.

These cases can be a challenge to determine what the problem is and will initially involve a thorough examination at rest followed by trotting and lunging, and sometimes ridden exam to assess for lameness.

Alnorthumbria vets have an ‘Equinosis’ lameness locator system. This can help in the diagnosis of subtle lameness and multi-limb lameness and to grade it before and after regional analgesic techniques (nerve blocks) to calculate the degree of improvement.

Further investigations can include blood tests, ultrasound examination of the heart (echocardiography), oral examination using our oroscope (camera), and gastroscopy (looking for gastric ulcers), which can give a number of different signs from reluctance to have the girth tightened, mild colic signs and resistance to work properly.

The aim of investigation is to determine the performance limiting problem, treat appropriately and have the horse competing successfully.

On Wednesday, May 1, the first combined training day for vets, doctors, paramedics and veterinary assistants will be held at Newcastle Racecourse, sponsored by Newcastle Racing and Events, Lycetts and Equine Products UK.

Contact the clinic for details.

The title is A Team Approach To Human and Equine Entrapment. World renowned speakers will be tackling the difficult issue of how to minimise jockey injury, as well as providing the best welfare management for horses involved when jockey entrapment is at risk or has happened.

Lesley has organised another training day for vets, farriers and physiotherapists on Thursday, May 2.

There will be morning lectures at Stannington, followed by practical sessions at Fairmoor Equine Clinic.

Topics include benefits and pitfalls of MRI of the foot, severe injury and infection of the foot and shoe choice.

Speakers are Patrick Pollock, consultant surgeon at Edinburgh Vet School, Jim Ferrie FWCF, consultant farrier, and Wayne Preece FWCF.

Please contact the clinic if you would like to attend.