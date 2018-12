Members of the Coach Inn Onion Club, Lesbury, presented a cheque for £300 to HospiceCare North Northumberland at a lunchtime get-together.

This represented the proceeds of the club’s after-show auction of produce and a raffle.

Jane Stratton, from HospiceCare, went along to receive the cheque from secretary John Aynsley, treasurer Ray Brunton, chairman Alan Crowe and club members.