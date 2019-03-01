Dumped dog Clay’s a bit of a ladies’ man

The latest instalment in our weekly series dedicated to the Alnwick-based dog sanctuary SHAK.

Clay is a real ladies’ man. He loves cuddles – as long they’re from girls.

He’s made great strides since he arrived at SHAK last year, after being found dumped at a bus stop in Birmingham.

He was tied to the seats and couldn’t get away. He was terrified and only one person could get close enough to untie him and get him somewhere safe.

That’s when SHAK founder Stephen Wylie got the call.

“On arrival he was very frightened, especially by men, so much so that neither myself or any of the male staff or volunteers could get near him,” he said.

But with the loving care of the SHAK team, Clay has made amazing progress.

Stephen said: “He has improved so much, and both myself and Rich now enjoy walks with him, although he’s still very despondent to us touching him.

“Females, however, is a totally different story. He loves cuddles and actively goes looking for them. In fact, he’s not choosey, he’ll cuddle anyone as long as it’s a girl.

“He’s another I’m really proud of, I think we all are, and while he still has so far to go, it’s great to see him progressing the way he is.”