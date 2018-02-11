Duchess thanks lights team

The Duchess of Northumberland recognised the efforts of the Alnwick Christmas Lights Committee at a recent reception at Alnwick Castle.

As well as the hard-working team of volunteers, attendees included sponsors and supporters of the lights, including Stephen Whiting and Stuart Cairns of Alnwick Freemasons, Grant Welsh and Leigh-Kirsten MacManus of Specsavers and Derek and Norma Warren and Cara Robson of Warren Access.

It was the fifth year that the Duchess hosted the lights team and major sponsors for drinks at the castle.

Lights-committee chairman Gordon Castle said: “Without the Duchess’s influence and personal involvement the committee would struggle financially. The lights, thanks to the year-round hard work of local volunteers, brings the whole town of Alnwick together at Christmas.”