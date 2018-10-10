Duchess of Northumberland opens new-look Greggs store

The Duchess of Northumberland helped to officially launch Alnwick’s new-look Greggs store today, after it has been closed for a re-fit.

Two new jobs have been created as a result of the makeover at the eatery on Bondgate Within.

The refurbished Greggs in Alnwick.' Picture by Jane Coltman

The Duchess was joined by volunteers from The Alnwick Garden for today’s official re-opening and they enjoyed tea and sweet treats.

The Duchess, who is a self-confessed Greggs fan, said: “I’m delighted to be in attendance to open the new-look Greggs shop to the community of Alnwick, and the hospitality shown to the hard-working volunteers at The Alnwick Garden is heart-warming.”

Ann Orgill, shop manager at Greggs, Alnwick, said; “We’re excited to open our doors and welcome the local community and can’t thank the Duchess enough for helping launch our shop. We hope customers enjoy the wide range of tasty items we have on offer.”

