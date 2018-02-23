Duchess launches Northumberland village hall appeal

The Duchess of Northumberand has officially launched a £350,000 appeal to repair and refurbish Alnmouth’s grade II-listed Hindmarsh Hall.

The plans involve external repairs to the 250-year-old building, levelling and replacing the dance floor, stabilising the walls and improving the insulation, lighting and heating. In addition, an extension will provide much-needed storage space.

Hall committee chairman Bill Bourne said: “Raising £350,000 is a huge target for a small village, but the Hindmarsh Hall is an important building with a distinguished architectural history.

“It was given to the village 80 years ago by the Hindmarsh family, is the centre of our village life and we are determined that it will continue to be so for the next 80 years and beyond.”