Hundreds of volunteers and carers had their hard work, dedication and commitment recognised and celebrated at a special garden party at The Alnwick Garden.

Hosted by The Duchess of Northumberland, in her role as Lord-Lieutenant of Northumberland, 250 volunteers and carers from across the county were invited to attend with their partners or a guest.

Greggs provided a fantastic afternoon tea and guests were entertained by The Vieux Carré Jazzmen and Blue Light Choir, which is made up of employees of the emergency services and key workers from across the North East.

Fittingly, the event was held in National Carers Week, which aims to raise awareness of the UK’s six million unpaid carers, as well as celebrating the incredible contribution they make.

Her Grace, The Duchess of Northumberland said: “There are so many extremely generous and extraordinary individuals in Northumberland who give up their time and energy, selflessly, to help others in need.

"I hear so many moving stories of the things people do, for the benefit of others less fortunate, some working for charities, many just working away quietly on their own, frequently unnoticed, giving help where it is needed most.

"This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to them for the incredibly valuable work they do.”

She added: “I’ve recently heard from a volunteer who sadly couldn’t attend but is still volunteering at almost 102!”

This Garden Party could not take place without the significant support of a number of supporters: Greggs PLC, Malhotra Group PLC, Dr. Tony Trapp, Living North, Potts Print (UK) Ltd, Ringtons, The Alnwick Garden, Alnwick Starbucks (23-5 Degrees), Diageo PLC, Fentimans Ltd., The Barbour Foundation, Sir James Knott Trust and Morrisons.

Here are 43 pictures from the day taken by Jane Coltman.

