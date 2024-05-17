Drop in sessions for residents to learn more about Ashington town centre redevelopment plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumberland County Council is hosting drop-in events for Ashington residents to learn more about its town centre regeneration plans.

The sessions will be held in the Arts Room at the YMCA on North View on Saturday, May 18 between 10am and 1pm and on Wednesday, May 22 between 4pm and 7pm.

Council and Advance Northumberland staff, as well as the consultants developing the projects’ designs, will be available to discuss the Wansbeck Square redevelopment, the Portland Park cinema and restaurants project, and changes to Grand Corner.

Residents will be able to give their views on the £30m regeneration programme and other initiatives in the town.

Town centre plans include a new cinema and restaurant complex. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

Deputy council leader Richard Wearmouth said: “These are exciting times for the town and I know we are all keen for schemes to progress, so getting people’s input is really important.

“With such a lot going on in the town, from the new rail station nearing completion, a state-of-the-art college coming, and a far-reaching masterplan for the Hirst, we want to bring people and partners with us on this journey.

“I hope people will be able to come along and find out more about the future for Ashington.”