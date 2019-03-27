Drop-in session to explain bridge repair project

A drop-in session is being held tomorrow to give residents more details of a scheme to refurbish a bridge.

Coun Glen Sanderson has organised the event at the Northumberland Arms, Felton, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm, where work on the village’s ‘new bridge’ will be explained in detail.

The county council is currently appointing a contractor to repair the parapets on the bridge, on the boundary between Thirston and Felton, which carries the B6345.

During the works, there will likely be disruption to parking ‘for quite a protracted duration’ and some traffic management in place for a short period.