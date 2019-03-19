Drop-in for update on town sites’ progress

Residents are being invited to find out about the latest updates on a number of key sites in Alnwick.

A community drop-in is being held at the Northumberland Hall on Saturday, from 10am to 3pm, organised by the Alnwick Forum, a partnership between Northumberland County Council and Alnwick Town Council, as a follow-up to November’s open day, where people gave their views on a range of issues.

It will give an update on plans and progress on a number of key sites, including the former Duchess’s Community High School site, the Lindisfarne site, the Playhouse and Narrowgate.

Forum members and county councillors Gordon Castle and Robbie Moore said: “The Alnwick Forum is more than just a place to discuss ideas. With town and county councillors at its heart and officers in support, it is already beginning to make things happen for our town.”

Coun Richard Wearmouth, cabinet member for economic development with the county council, added: “We know from the earlier drop-in event how passionate local residents are about their home town. We want to consult with the local community and keep them fully informed and I hope this follow up event will be well attended. If you have ideas and views, now is the time to give them.”

Mayor of Alnwick, Coun Alan Symmonds, said: “This is an important update event which will give feedback on the progress that is being made on some significant sites in the town.”