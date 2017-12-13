Driving up highway standards in the county

Northumberland County Council’s highways team has been short-listed in the most improved performer category of the prestigious annual APSE performance networks awards.

These high-profile awards mark both the best performing authorities and the most improved for their achievements, with categories being dedicated to each service area.

APSE performance networks is the largest voluntary public-sector benchmarking service across the UK.

Finalists are selected from those authorities which have participated in performance networks and demonstrated continuous improvement in the services they provide.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for the environment and local services, said: “This is a really significant achievement for Northumberland at a national level.

“It recognises the hard work and dedication of our highways team and highlights the significant improvements that we are making to Northumberland’s roads.”