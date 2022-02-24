Drivers warned to expect delays after HGV overturns on A1 in Northumberland

The lorry left the carriageway and the road is closed northbound between the A1167 (near Berwick) and B1340 (near Alnwick).

National Highways contractors are overseeing the recovery operation and carrying out repairs to damaged infrastructure.

A diversion route using local routes has been installed by contractors at the scene with drivers advised to divert via Barmoor Lane End using the B6525 and B6353.

The A1 near Fenwick in Northumberland.

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.