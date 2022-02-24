Drivers warned to expect delays after HGV overturns on A1 in Northumberland
Diversions are in place after an HGV overturned on the A1 in Northumberland.
The lorry left the carriageway and the road is closed northbound between the A1167 (near Berwick) and B1340 (near Alnwick).
National Highways contractors are overseeing the recovery operation and carrying out repairs to damaged infrastructure.
A diversion route using local routes has been installed by contractors at the scene with drivers advised to divert via Barmoor Lane End using the B6525 and B6353.
If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.
Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via its regional twitter feed. Its 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.