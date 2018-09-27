Drivers urged to slow their speed outside of school

An appeal has been made for drivers to slow down as they pass a rural first school in north Northumberland.

Concerns have been raised about the speed of traffic on Ford Bank, a 30mph zone by Hugh Joicey C of E Aided First School.

Headteacher Jacqueline Dalrymple is one of several people to raise the issue with Ford Parish Council

It discussed the issue at its last meeting and has now called for speed restriction measures to be looked at.

This includes requesting Northumberland County Council to introduce a 20mph speed limit as soon as possible.

Local county councillor Roderick Laurie will also be asked to fund rumble strips on the approach to the school.

Problems with the flashing warning signs have also been reported to the council.

Mrs Dalrymple said: “We had a number of staff, parents and taxi drivers concerned at the speed at which cars and lorries thunder past the entrances to the school with little regard for cars carrying young children pulling into and out of concealed entrances.

“We appreciate the parish council taking the matter seriously and including it for discussion in their meeting and liaising with the county council and the police in order to find a solution.

“We also appreciate the police presence from time to time to deter speeding drivers.

“According to RoSPA, more fatal accidents occur on rural roads and we think local drivers should take more responsibility for reducing their speed to mimimise the potential of a fatal or injurious accident.”

The county council has a policy of introducing 20mph speed limits at all schools in the county, where it is feasible to do so.

Eight schemes have been completed during 2018/19 and more are expected to be complete by March 2019.