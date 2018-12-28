Drivers injured in crash near Alnwick

Two drivers were treated for injuries after a collision on Lemmington Bank, near Alnwick, today.

At around 3.05pm, police received a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a car and a van.

The drivers of both vehicles were treated at the scene for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

The road was closed while emergency services were in attendance but has since fully reopened.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone who saw the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 528 281218.