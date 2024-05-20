Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A car has crashed into the front of a KFC in Northumberland.

The incident occurred at around 9am at the chain’s Blyth location.

The driver of the vehicle has since been taken to hospital.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 9am this morning, Monday, we received a report that a car had collided with a premises in Blyth Valley Retail Park in Northumberland.

The driver crashed into the KFC at Blyth Valley Retail Park. (Photo by Google)

“It was reported that the car had driven into the front of the KFC building and had become stuck.

“The male driver of the vehicle has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“Emergency services attended the scene to assist in recovering the vehicle.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to a road traffic collision today, May 20, at 9:05am at Blyth Valley Retail Park.