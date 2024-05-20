Driver that crashed into KFC in Blyth is taken to hospital
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident occurred at around 9am at the chain’s Blyth location.
The driver of the vehicle has since been taken to hospital.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 9am this morning, Monday, we received a report that a car had collided with a premises in Blyth Valley Retail Park in Northumberland.
“It was reported that the car had driven into the front of the KFC building and had become stuck.
“The male driver of the vehicle has been taken to hospital for treatment.
“Emergency services attended the scene to assist in recovering the vehicle.”
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to a road traffic collision today, May 20, at 9:05am at Blyth Valley Retail Park.
"We dispatched one ambulance crew, one duty officer, and two hazardous area response team crews. One patient was taken to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital.”