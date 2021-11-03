Holy Island causeway. File image. Picture by Jane Coltman

The alarm was raised at 12.20pm today (Wednesday, November 3) – 75 minutes after the safe crossing time and just over an hour before high tide at 1.26pm.

The man was described as panicking and standing on the roof of his car which was starting to float on the rising tide.

UK Coastguard requested the launch of Seahouses inshore lifeboat. Due to the rough sea conditions, it was decided to take it by road.

Meanwhile, Coastguard rescue teams from Seahouses, Berwick and Holy Island had been mobilised.

The Holy Island Team waded out to the vehicle and brought the driver to safety on Holy Island.

The inshore lifeboat was requested to continue on its journey in case the male needed evacuation to the mainland for medical attention but this was not required.

Safe crossing times were from 4.25am to 11.05am and from 5.10pm to 11.15pm.

