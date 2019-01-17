Driver has lucky escape after crashing at Budle Bay

A driver had a lucky escape after he crashed through a barrier into a tidal estuary.

The accident happened at Budle Bay, near Bamburgh, part of the Lindisfarne National Nature Reserve, on January 3.

The blue BMW went off the road after a bend and crashed through the barrier, ending up on its roof.

Fortunately the tide was out at the time otherwise the consequences could have been much worse.

However, the railing and a new viewing platform which was nearing completion at the popular bird-watching spot were badly damaged.

“This accident could have been a lot worse, and thankfully the driver was unharmed,” said Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, member for Bamburgh ward on Northumberland County Council

“Unfortunately, the same can not be said for the new viewing platform that was due to be completed on January 9, following almost a year of delays.”

He said the delay was partially due to a rise in the price of the steel needed to complete the platform, putting it over budget.

“Following a redesign it was ready to be finished until this latest saga,” he said.

“The driver’s insurance should cover the damage so it’s no more cost to us but local people have been complaining about having a building site on the side of the road. Rest assured, we’re working as fast as we can to get it open.”