Driver dies in two-vehicle collision in Northumberland

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision in Northumberland this morning.

Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A69 near to East Wharmley Farm, east of Haydon Bridge, at 1.43am.

The collision involved a Mercedes HGV and a white Peugeot van.

The male driver of the van was declared dead at the scene. Specialist officers are now supporting his family.

The driver of the HGV was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision or anyone who was in the area and might have dashcam footage to contact them on 101, quoting log 107 23/12/18, or to email 8961@northumbria.pnn.police.uk with information.

The A69 between Hexham and Haydon Bridge was closed for several hours following the accident.