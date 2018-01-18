Driver clocked at 108mph on A1

A round-up of some of the people to appear at Mid and South East Northumberland Magistrates’ Court, in Bedlington.

A speeding driver was clocked doing 108mph on the A1 dual carriageway at Alnwick.

Christopher James Munro, 22, of Chestnut Way, Widdrington, pleaded guilty to the offence, which occurred at just after 11am on September 28. The legal limit is 70mph.

He also admitted a charge of driving without due care and attention on the A1 at Felton on the same day.

The case has been adjourned until next month at Berwick Magistrates’ Court to consider whether there are any mitigating circumstances, including exceptional hardship for not disqualifying Munro from driving.

○ A Widdrington woman has been banned for more than three years after being caught driving on the A189 Spine Road, at Cramlington, when she was nearly two times over the limit.

Lyndsey McKinnon, 34, of East Acres, pleaded guilty to the offence, which occurred on December 23.

She was caught with 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35. She was disqualified from driving for 40 months and was ordered to pay £190, including a £120 fine.

○ A 33-year-old man has admitted a drink-driving offence at Amble.

Roy John Armstrong, of Clayton Street, Bedlington, was almost two times over the legal limit when he was caught driving his Audi A4 on Queen Street on December 23.

Armstrong had 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months and ordered to pay £190, including a £120 fine.

○ A Blyth woman has admitted to failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions about a change of circumstances which she knew would affect her entitlement to Widowed Parents’ Allowance.

Ann Marshall, 60, of The Oval, did not tell the authorities that she was living with husband James Matthews. The offence related to a period between January 1, 2015, and March 23, 2016. She was ordered to pay £170 and was given a curfew with electronic tagging for four months.