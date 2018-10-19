Drive to keep county roadsides litter-free

A campaign is under way encouraging motorists to play their part in keeping the county clean.

Clearing up litter which is either dropped in the street or thrown from vehicles costs the council around £2.6million each year. There are more than 3,000 miles of roads in Northumberland and keeping them clean and tidy is a year-round job.

Now a new roadside litter campaign has been launched.

Advertising will run on the backs of scores of buses around the county, as well as on petrol pumps, reminding drivers and passengers not to drop rubbish from their vehicles.

Clean-ups will be taking place on roadsides to remove litter, while the impact of litter and rubbish, not just as an eyesore, but a danger to health of humans and animals, will also be highlighted.

Meanwhile, the council will continue to take enforcement action where it has evidence of littering.

So far this year, more than 100 people have been fined or prosecuted for dropping litter.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for environment and local services, said: “Northumberland has a well-deserved reputation as a clean county and we want to keep it that way.

“We know people have a great deal of pride in our county and most people never drop litter but it’s such a shame that a small minority think it’s acceptable to throw rubbish from their cars.

“The council spends millions each year clearing up litter and rubbish - some of which would be better spent elsewhere. There’s also the risks it poses to the staff who have to pick it up, often along busy and fast-moving roads, not to mention the animal life it can harm.

“It’s not difficult to put litter in a bin or take it home and we hope this campaign will act as a gentle reminder to everyone to play their part in keeping the county litter-free.”