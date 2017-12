A Holy Island teenager has been banned for 18 months for drink-driving in Berwick.

Shaun Atkinson, 19, from the Lindisfarne Hotel, pleaded guilty when he appeared at Berwick Magistrates’ Court last Thursday. He was ordered to pay a total of £420 and was disqualified from driving for 18 months, to be reduced by 18 weeks upon successful completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.