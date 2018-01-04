Dramatic video of lorry fire on A1 in Northumberland

A lorry fire on the A1 at Felmoor Park between Alnwick and Morpeth caused traffic disruption this morning.

The blaze was captured by Gazette photographer Jane Coltman. When she arrived on the scene at around 9.15 this morning (Thursday), the lorry was well alight, with flames and black smoke pouring out. It had parked in a layby on the southbound lane.

The lorry on fire beside the A1.

Traffic was still moving but it was reduced to a single lane when the police arrived. Diversions were temporarily put in place. A fire crew arrived and extinguished the blaze within minutes.

Flames and black smoke captured on our video