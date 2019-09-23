Dramatic picture shows horror crash that left driver seriously injured and three-year-old passenger in hospital
A man and a young child were taken to hospital after a car overturned in Northumberland.
Now police investigating the accident in Ashington have appealed for witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.
At about 8.45pm yesterday, Sunday, September 22, police received a report of a serious one-vehicle collision at the roundabout of Newbiggin Road and North Seaton Road in the town.
A white Ford Focus had collided with the roundabout and overturned. The vehicle had then come to a stop in the front garden of a nearby house after destroying the property’s garden wall.
The 30-year-old male driver of the Focus was taken to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, suffering from serious spinal injuries.
A three-year-old child who was also in the car at the time of the collision was taken to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington with minor injuries.
The occupants of the house were uninjured.
An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision, and officers have now asked anyone who saw the incident, or who was in the area and may have dashcam footage, to come forward. Officers are also keen for anyone with CCTV in the area to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1080 220919 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Alternatively, you can email the officer in charge at 634@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.