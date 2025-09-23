Dramatic moment teen yob shoved off motorbike by off-duty cop walking his dog
A motorbike yob who led police on a 20-minute chase was finally caught - by an off-duty cop walking his pet dog.
Footage shows the 17-year-old rider repeatedly dodging police motorbikes as he sped on roads and through fields.
Off-duty officer stops yob
He was finally nailed by an off-duty officer who happened to be walking his dog in the same area.
As the teen tried to ride past him, the quick-thinking cop realised he was trying to escape so shoved him off his bike and into a hedge.
He then grabbed the youngster in a headlock and frogmarched him to his colleagues who handcuffed him and seized the motorbike.
Dangerous driving
Northumbria Police have released footage of the chase which took place on July 7 this year.
The rider was first spotted driving dangerously with a passenger riding pillion in Blyth, Northumberland.
Two motorcycle officers pursued the rider who shot off along country lanes before hurtling into a field near Cramlington.
Biker had no licence
Footage from a police helicopter captured the rider criss-crossing the field before dropping off his passenger who fled on foot.
In a dramatic end, an off-duty Firearms Support Officer who was out walking his dog in Seaton Delaval tackled the suspect.
The 17-year-old rider was convicted of dangerous driving, failing to stop and having no licence.
His bike was seized and crushed, and he was slapped with a youth order and a 12-month driving ban.
A police spokesperson said: “It’s a common myth that we avoid pursuing two-wheeled vehicles altogether, but it’s important to note it’s not always safe to do this in every scenario.
“And where we can’t give the go-ahead for this tactic, we can deploy others like calling on our in-house drone team or National Police Air Service (NPAS) for support.”