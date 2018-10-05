Draft Action Plan drawn up to guide future of village

A Draft Action Plan has been drawn up to help shape the future development of Longhoughton.

Those behind the strategy have said that it has some ‘far reaching proposals that will have a significant impact on the village if approved and implemented’.

The plan covers housing; retail and business development; tourism; community facilities; health facilities; access and connectivity; environment; and roads and road safety.

Within these general headings, the plan includes proposals for a whole range of things put forward by residents, including a village green; a public house/family restaurant; public toilets; a post office facility; affordable housing; improved facilities for young people; a multi-use games areas (MUGA); more recreational areas and green spaces; green routes around the village; improved access to services and public transport; proposals to protect the environment; proposals for more footpaths and rights of way; the need for pavement improvements and other road safety issues.

A number of other potential changes and wishes have also come out following the consultation process with residents.

The Draft Action Plan is being circulated to all Longhoughton Ward households.

It has been compiled by the steering group from the Needs and Issues stages of the Longhoughton Village Review.

The steering group and Longhoughton Parish Council really want to hear the views of residents on the draft plan.

They say that it is essential that residents give their views before the plan is finalised. Guidance on how to do this is contained in the draft plan which has been delivered to households.

The parish council is also considering compiling a Neighbourhood Development Plan that would cover all land use and would be subject to a referendum by residents.