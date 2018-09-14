Double delight for photographer Steve

Photographer Steve Foster picked up a one-two in our weekly pic parade.

His pictures were the two most popular in our search for your favourite photos.

SECOND: Not the Serengeti but sunset at Low Steads Farm, Longhoughton, by Steve Foster (118 likes)

Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the banner, View of Northumberland. Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which received the most likes the previous week.

Steve’s spectacular shot of a gannet diving, with Dunstanburgh Castle in the background, was top of the shots with 127 likes.

Steve was also second with a view of sunset at Low Steads Farm, Longhoughton, which attracted 118 likes.

In third was a Lyn Douglas photo of sunflowers at sunset, near Warkworth, with 92 likes.

THIRD: Sunflowers at sunset near Warkworth, by Lyn Douglas (92 likes)

Fourth place went to Joanne Clemmit for a view over the fields towards Lesbury and Alnmouth, with 88 likes.

Post your pictures at face book.com/nlandgazette