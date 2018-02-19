Double delight

Our search for your favourite photos had our Facebook friends seeing double last week.

A beautiful reflection of Bamburgh Castle, perfectly mirrored, by Clare Sim was top of the shots.

A thick blanket of snow, almost at the top of Cheviot, by Alice Tetley-Paul.

Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the banner, View of Northumberland.

Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which got the most likes the previous week.

Clare’s winning picture attracted 339 likes.

Just five behind, in second place, was Alice Tetley-Paul’s view of thick snow near the top of Cheviot, with 334 likes.

Sunlight filters through the trees in Thrunton Woods by Kathryn Gillie.

Third spot went to Kathryn Gillie, with an atmospheric picture of sunlight filtering through the trees at Thrunton Woods, which was liked 227 times.

We were back in the snow again for the fourth most popular photo, this time in Holystone Woods by Tracey Watson, with 215 likes.

Post your photographs at facebook.com/nlandgazette and remember to like your favourites.