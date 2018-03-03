Donations wanted to help Yoshi

Dog sanctuary SHAK is appealing for donations to help pay the vet bills for one of its animals, which is in danger of going blind after contracting an illness.

The Alnwick charity is doing all it can to help Yoshi keep as much of his vision as possible, after the pooch became poorly.

Yoshi

But

SHAK founder Stephen Wylie said: “Yoshi has been with us for over a year now and has always had a clean bill of health, which is why his illness has come as such a shock to us all.

“Yoshi started shaking and his left eye became droopy and enlarged last Monday, we knew something was wrong and got him to the vet immediately.

“The expert opinion confirmed Yoshi has developed a condition called Uveitis which can effect his vision and lead to a secondary condition called glaucoma which in turn can lead to blindness.

“There seems to be no explanation as to why this condition has developed, but it is clear it is very serious.

“Yoshi is currently on a course of steroid eye drops and some antibiotics to help with the pain at the moment.

“We have a long road to go down and this is very traumatic for Yoshi.

“We want to give him the best chance at keeping as much vision as possible and of course will do all we can no matter of cost. We can only do that of course with your help. If you would like to contribute to Yoshi’s existing vets bill and ongoing treatment then you can do by the following ways:

Paypal www.paypal.com to shak@shak.org.uk (Please state Yoshi when making a payment)

Or by sending a cheque made payable to SHAK to SHAK HQ, Greenwell Road, Alnwick, Northumberland, NE66 1HB

Thank you in advance for helping us give this beautiful boy the best treatment possible when he needs it the most.