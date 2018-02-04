Donations to food banks

Active Northumberland members showed their generosity at a charity yoga event, laid on by yoga instructor David Venus at Alnwick’s Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre.

Entry was free with participants asked to bring along food donations which were passed on to local food banks. There was a great turn-out and everyone was incredibly generous.

Active Northumberland is also promoting its range of personal support and fitness programmes – available to members – at its county leisure centres, including bespoke exercise schedules and the GP Referral Scheme (a tailored activity programme, taking medical needs into account).

To find out more, speak to leisure-centre staff, call 01670 620200 or visit activenorthumberland.org.uk