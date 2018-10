A £1,000 grant has been donated to Howick Church for a special display.

The money, gifted by Story Homes – the developers of Chantry Place, Longhoughton – will be used to create a space in the church for the Lady Sybil Grey and the Howick Convalescent Hospital exhibition.

Daughter of the fourth Earl Grey, Lady Sybil turned her Howick Hall home into a hospital in the First World War.