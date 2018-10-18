Donated bras are taking pride of place at pub during campaign

An Amble pub is hanging bras from its ceiling, as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Angies Tavern is encouraging women to donate their old pieces of underwear, to take pride of place at the social spot during the campaign.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which runs throughout October, is an annual international health initiative organised by major breast cancer charities to increase awareness of the disease and to raise funds for research.

It also offers information and support to those affected by breast cancer.

Laura Douglass, who works at Angies Tavern, said that there has already been a great response to the pub’s bra campaign, with many pieces of underwear hanging from the ceiling.

But she is encouraging more bra donations before the end of the month.

She said: “We are advertising for all women to give up their old bras and bring them to the pub. We want to support all local women who have been through breast cancer, including staff at the Tavern who have been affected by this, and we would love to have support and get as many bras as possible.”

After October, Angies Tavern is planning to donate all of the donated bras to a third-world country, to help women in underprivileged communities.

The pub is also collecting financial donations as part of the campaign.

And from tomorrow until Sunday, Angies Tavern is holding a gin weekend, to raise money for St Oswald’s Hospice and HospiceCare North Northumberland.

The pub also has a DJ on Friday and Saturday nights.

For details, visit Angies Tav Facebook page.