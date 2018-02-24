Donate to really wild project

The Kielder Water Vole Project, delivered by Northumberland Wildlife Trust, Forestry Commission and Tyne Rivers Trust, has this week launched its first Restoring Ratty Crowdfunder page.

The aim of the project is to restore populations of this endangered mammal to the Kielder catchment of the North Tyne with a view to their eventual spread throughout western reaches of Northumberland.

Although the project is largely funded by money raised by National Lottery players through a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund, the team still needs to source additional financial support to help with its 2018 water vole releases.

All money received will enable the project’s staff and volunteers to place approximately 500 voles into more than 100 release pens in the remote parts of Kielder. The aim is to carry out two releases this summer. In 2017, more than 500 water voles were released into parts of Kielder Forest.

For each level of financial support there will be a free gift, with every person donating £10 or more being entered into a prize draw to join the team for the chance to release their own water vole in Kielder on Saturday, June 16. To donate, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/restoringratty before April 30.