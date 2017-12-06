Don’t miss tax deadline

Twenty years since it took its first step into the digital age with the birth of electronic self-assessment (SA), HMRC is reminding its 311,000 SA customers in the North East to complete their online tax return ahead of the January 31 deadline.

In 1997, the Inland Revenue introduced an electronic option for tax returns. This year, two decades on, more than 10 million customers are expected to complete their tax return online, including 53,000 in Northumberland.

Angela MacDonald, HMRC director general of customer services, said: “Twenty years ago, filing self-assessment returns on a mobile phone would have been unimaginable. Today, completing your self-assessment via your personal tax account can be done anywhere or at any time; on the bus, in a coffee shop or while watching TV, using your phone, a tablet or a computer. With our videos and webinars with hints, tips and live support, it’s now easier than ever before.

“The deadline for returning your self-assessment, and paying any tax owed, is January 31, 2018 - do it now and enjoy the festive period.”

HMRC now has online webchats, live webinars, YouTube videos and social-media support for customers which can be accessed at any time, and on any device, to help them fill in and file their returns.