Domestic abuse group reaches crisis point

A group which offers practical and emotional support to victims of domestic abuse is at crisis point.

Without further funding, Northumberland Domestic Abuse Services (NDAS) will be forced to close its doors at the end of March next year.

NDAS is the only domestic abuse organisation in Northumberland to provide specialist support and counselling for children.

It coordinates the only direct prevention work delivered in schools and with youth groups to discuss healthy relationships, domestic abuse and sexual consent.

This month it launched a campaign in a bid to save its services, a campaign which reaches a peak this week during Domestic Abuse Awareness Week for North of the Tyne.

On Sunday, a DIVA (Don’t Ignore Violence and Abuse) walk took place, where organisations and supporters walked from Tynemouth to Whitley Bay to raise awareness.