DOGS: Don’t judge on looks alone

The Blue Cross pet charity has handed in a petition with more than 80,000 signatures to Downing Street calling on the Government to make urgent changes to the Dangerous Dogs Act

An Efra committee has recommended a review of the 27-year-old legislation, including breed specific legislation. Blue Cross agrees that the time has come for the Government to make changes.

The years following the implementation of breed specific legislation has shown vilifying certain breeds of dog does not reduce the number of dog attacks.

Any dog can show aggression if they are incorrectly trained or badly treated. No dog should be assessed and sentenced to death based on looks alone.

The Government should move from focusing on breed to educating dog owners about their responsibilities and ensuring enforcement officers have appropriate resources to crack down on irresponsible owners.

Blue Cross is calling on people to write to their local MPs to call for changes to the Dangerous Dogs Act.

If changes are not made, we believe dog attacks will continue to rise and more innocent dogs will be needlessly handed a death sentence based on their looks alone.

Steve Goody,

Deputy Chief Executive, Blue Cross