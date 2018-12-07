Dogs are out to prove their search and rescue pedigree

Two dogs with search and rescue in their blood are following in the paw prints of their families.

Search dog Roy has passed his initial grade with the Search and Rescue Dog Association (SARDA), allowing him to help search for vulnerable missing people with the North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Team.

Puppy Bramble arrives in Northumbeland to start her search and rescue training.

Bramble, a 15-week-old English Shepherd pup, has arrived in Northumberland to start her training.

Both have impressive search and rescue pedigrees.

Roy is the third dog to make the grade from his litter, with his brothers and sisters already having three operational finds between them.

They follow parents who were both operational search dogs.

Bramble was named by the public following a social media campaign on the Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team’s Facebook page that received more than 400 comments and suggestions.

She is being supported in her two years of training by the Cramlington Pets at Home store, which is providing her food and equipment.

Her mother Shola is operational with Edale Mountain Rescue Team and auntie Fern is a member of the Kendal team.

The mountain rescue teams and SARDA rely on donations and charitable grants to provide their service.

Donations to these charities can be made via www.justgiving.com/nnpmrt for the Northumberland team; http://www.notmrt.org.uk/donate for North of Tyne; and http://sardaengland.org.uk/fundraising for SARDA.