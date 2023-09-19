News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
39% of children can't see a dentist - and it's worse for adults
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely

Dog restrictions on Whitley Bay and other North Tyneside beaches likely to continue

Dog restrictions in North Tyneside are set to be continued following a public consultation by the council.
By Austen Shakespeare
Published 19th Sep 2023, 11:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 11:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

North Tyneside Council is set to continue its current dog restrictions, part of the authority’s public spaces protection orders, following consultation largely favouring the rules.

Dog restrictions set to continue include the seasonal ban of dogs on Whitley Bay and Long Sands beaches, King Ward’s Bay, and Cullercoats Bay from May 1 to September 30.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In addition, dogs are not permitted in 55 children’s play parks throughout North Tyneside.

Sections of the beach in Whitley Bay have seasonal dog restrictions, which look likely to continue.Sections of the beach in Whitley Bay have seasonal dog restrictions, which look likely to continue.
Sections of the beach in Whitley Bay have seasonal dog restrictions, which look likely to continue.
Most Popular

The public consultation undertaken by the authority found that of the 107 responses it received, the majority remained in favour of maintaining current restrictions.

According to a council report:

  • 85% supported the continued exclusion of dogs from play sites
  • 73% supported the continued seasonal dog beach ban
  • 91% supported the continued requirement for compulsory leads in certain areas
  • 84% supported the continuation of requiring a dog to be put on a lead when directed to do so.

However, the report did also note that there were some mixed responses to the beach restrictions with some wanting the bans relaxed and others extended.

Dogs must also need to be kept on leads in certain areas, including cemeteries, and Whitley Bay’s promenade.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, Councillor John O’Shea had asked the council to require dog owners to have their dogs on leads throughout all of Whitley Bay, following the mauling to death of two cats by dogs.

Public spaces protection orders like this have to be reviewed and either cast away with or implemented every three years. If agreed to the order will be in place until October 2026.

North Tyneside Council’s cabinet will gather on Monday, September 18 to rubber stamp the the continuation of the canine restriction.

Related topics:Whitley BayNorth TynesideDogs