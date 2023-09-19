Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Tyneside Council is set to continue its current dog restrictions, part of the authority’s public spaces protection orders, following consultation largely favouring the rules.

Dog restrictions set to continue include the seasonal ban of dogs on Whitley Bay and Long Sands beaches, King Ward’s Bay, and Cullercoats Bay from May 1 to September 30.

In addition, dogs are not permitted in 55 children’s play parks throughout North Tyneside.

Sections of the beach in Whitley Bay have seasonal dog restrictions, which look likely to continue.

The public consultation undertaken by the authority found that of the 107 responses it received, the majority remained in favour of maintaining current restrictions.

According to a council report:

85% supported the continued exclusion of dogs from play sites

73% supported the continued seasonal dog beach ban

91% supported the continued requirement for compulsory leads in certain areas

84% supported the continuation of requiring a dog to be put on a lead when directed to do so.

However, the report did also note that there were some mixed responses to the beach restrictions with some wanting the bans relaxed and others extended.

Dogs must also need to be kept on leads in certain areas, including cemeteries, and Whitley Bay’s promenade.

However, Councillor John O’Shea had asked the council to require dog owners to have their dogs on leads throughout all of Whitley Bay, following the mauling to death of two cats by dogs.

Public spaces protection orders like this have to be reviewed and either cast away with or implemented every three years. If agreed to the order will be in place until October 2026.