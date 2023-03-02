The young Labrador fell off the harbour wall and its owner was unable to get it back.

HM Coastguard requested the assistance of Seahouses inshore lifeboat at 9.16am today (Thursday).

On arrival, the dog had been recovered to the deck of a fishing boat in the harbour.

Beadnell beach. (File image).

It was taken on board the lifeboat and landed safely on the beach where it was reunited with its owner. Local coastguard officers also attended.

Seahouses lifeboat press officer Ian Clayton said: “There have been many incidents where dog owners have entered the water to attempt to rescue their pets.

"We strongly advise dog owners not to do this, as they may be putting their own lives at risk.