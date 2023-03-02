Dog rescued after falling into sea at Beadnell
A dog was rescued after it fell into the sea at Beadnell harbour.
The young Labrador fell off the harbour wall and its owner was unable to get it back.
HM Coastguard requested the assistance of Seahouses inshore lifeboat at 9.16am today (Thursday).
On arrival, the dog had been recovered to the deck of a fishing boat in the harbour.
It was taken on board the lifeboat and landed safely on the beach where it was reunited with its owner. Local coastguard officers also attended.
Seahouses lifeboat press officer Ian Clayton said: “There have been many incidents where dog owners have entered the water to attempt to rescue their pets.
"We strongly advise dog owners not to do this, as they may be putting their own lives at risk.
"Leave it to the Coastguard and RNLI whose role is to save lives at sea. They have the equipment, knowledge and skill to handle such situations safely.”