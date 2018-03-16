Dog owners urged to be aware of Alabama rot

Dog owners are being urged to look out for signs of an often fatal condition, after a suspected case in Northumberland.

Earlier this year, a male bloodhound died after being walked at East Cramlington Nature Reserve.

The dog’s symptoms suggested that it was a case of Alabama rot, however, without a post-mortem, Northumberland County Council says that it can only advise it was a suspected case.

The first signs of the disease are normally identified as skin lesions and sores that have not been caused by an injury. These sores are most commonly found around the legs and feet and appear as a distinctive swelling, open reddened and ulcerated skin; these usually develop within approximately two to seven days.

Once infected, dogs can develop signs of sudden kidney failure. These signs include lethargy, vomiting, reduced hunger and, in some cases, abdominal pain.

A county-council spokesman said: “We would urge any concerned dog owners to contact their local vets.”