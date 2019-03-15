Dog lovers back search for stolen pair

Dog lovers turned out in force on Bamburgh beach on Sunday, to raise awareness of stolen dogs Ruby and Beetle and today’s National Dog Theft Awareness Day.

The gathering was coordinated with events at Portobello Beach, Gravesend and Pontefract.

Ruby and Beetle

Ruby and Beetle were stolen in the Scottish Borders on December 28. A £5,000 reward is being offered for the dogs’ return via Facebook group, Missing Ruby and Beetle.

Georgie Bell, their owner, said: “We had so much fun, meeting and greeting lots of different people, some had travelled three hours to join us.

“We chose that venue as we have found the Scottish border has caused us no end of difficulties in our search.

“I’m sure I will be able to speak for everyone who joined us, it was a huge success, we all talked, chatted, took photos and walked our dogs. Someone out there knows something. We have a young family who were extremely upset by this.”