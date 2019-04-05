Dog holidays still booming, despite Brexit uncertainty

A triple national award-winning dog holiday business has posted a big year-on-year sales boost, despite Brexit uncertainties.

Tina Young, who runs the mid, north and south-east Northumberland Barking Mad franchise from her base at Hawkhill, base has recorded a 17 per cent sales increase in February.

Tina said: “I was worried that our customers might rein in their holiday plans because of concerns for the future of post-Brexit Britain, but I am pleased to report that my fears have not been realised.

“Not only are the February figures good, but there are positive signs that spring and summer business is on the rise.

“We have a solid customer base and a great group of host families who look after the dogs whilst owners are away.”

Tina is planning to sell the business to work with children in schools, complete her college evening course and gain a teaching assistant qualification. In her spare time, she helps youngsters with their reading at a local school.

She started the Barking Mad franchise in 2005 and has built the alternative to dog kennels business to the point where more than 3,000 dog holidays have been organised and managed.

She was nominated for an award in the 2014 National Franchisee of the Year, run by the British Franchise Association, and was judged overall winner across all franchise categories.

She had previously won the Barking Mad franchisee of the year award.