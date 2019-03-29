Dog-friendly castle takes the lead

Bamburgh Castle is getting ready to welcome four-legged visitors for the first time.

From Monday, dogs will be able to explore the castle’s extensive grounds on leads with their owners.

Although not permitted in the castle’s state rooms or Clock Tower Tea Room (except for assistance dogs), a special dog-friendly area in the Victorian Stables will be available.

Castle owner and dog lover, Francis Watson-Armstrong, said: “Dogs simply are a part of the family Not only is it a pleasure having them with you, for welfare and safety reasons it can be problematic and distressing for people to leave their dog behind while they go sightseeing.”