Dog bin appeal made by Beadnell Parish Council

Beadnell is well known for its high proportion of holiday homes.

Last year, 198 of the 546 properties in the parish (36%) were registered as businesses and therefore pay no council tax so do not contribute to the parish precept.

In addition 147 of these business properties were receiving Small Business Rate Relief, so were not paying business rates either.

Parish council chairman Jennifer Hall has now appealed for a holiday home agency to help out by sponsoring a replacement dog bin.

“Many holidaymakers enjoy bringing their dogs to Beadnell and use the facilities but without contributing to their upkeep,” she said.

At the council’s annual meeting, she suggested one of the many agencies which advertise properties in the village may like to contribute to or sponsor the replacement bin.

The event was an opportunity for the public to comment, question or make suggestions for improvements.

The 35 people attending were keen to see more recycling, provision of new cycle paths, improvements at the car park, storage facilities for the Bamburgh and Beadnell Rowing Club ‘Skiff’, more parking restrictions and action on speeding vehicles.

The event is the beginning of more consultation with residents to identify potential improvements and community benefit from any future developments.