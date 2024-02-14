Dobbies Morpeth launches outlet store
Dobbies, the UK’s leading garden centre, is offering bargains for green-fingered customers this spring with the launch of its new outlet in Morpeth.
The outlet store, located near the restaurant within the footprint of the main store, is equipped with a stand-alone pay point, and stocks products from across Dobbies’ homeware, outdoor living, kids, gifts, and gardening ranges with discounts between 30-70% off their usual price.
Paul Travis Anderson, General Manager of Dobbies Morpeth, said: “This is the first time we’ve had a dedicated outlet in Morpeth and it’s exciting being able to offer discounts across a number of ranges for our customers.
“We’ll be replenishing stock frequently, so there’s lots of opportunities for customers to get some fantastic bargains. With spring just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of price reductions across a wide selection of our products.”
The outlet store is open 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday; 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sunday.