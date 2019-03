Volunteers are needed to help spruce up Wooler.

A spring clean is being held on Sunday, April 7, from 10am to 1pm, organised by Wooler Parish Council and the Glendale Gateway Trust.

There will be a litter pick, sweep up and general tidy up.

People can go along to help out for anything from an hour to all day.

Anyone interested can meet at the control point at the Cheviot Centre, Wooler, at 10am on the day.

All equipment will be provided.

For more information, email springcleanwooler@gmail.com