Do you want to become a councillor?

Alnwick Town Council has a councillor vacancy, which the council is looking to fill by co-option.

The seat is in the Clayport Ward and will run until May 2021.

Anyone interested in being considered is asked to make an application in writing, setting out why they would like to be a councillor.

Applications, of no more than 500 words, must be submitted to Bill Batey, Chief Officer and Town Clerk, Room 5, 27 Fenkle Street, Alnwick, NE66 1HW, or emailed to alnwicktownclerk@btconnect.com, no later than 5pm on Tuesday, June 5. Anyone wanting to find out more about what is involved in being a councillor and how the town council operates should contact Bill via the above email or on 07971 810267, to arrange an informal discussion.

The council will make a decision on Thursday, June 7.