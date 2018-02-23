Do you fancy a date with Audrey?

A vintage cinema bus is set to be part of the 2018 Belford Arts Festival.

Audrey, as she is commonly known, is the last of her kind and was one of seven custom built in 1967 by the Ministry of Technology to tour the country, promoting modern production techniques to British industry.

The cinema bus will in Belford’s Market Square during the weekend of July 28 and 29, and can seat up to 24 people. As well as film showings throughout the day, the festival group is offering a red carpet package to companies/groups wanting a private screening. To book Audrey or for inquiries about the festival, contact belfordartsfestivalproducer@gmail.com

Fiona Renner-Thomson, a trustee of Belford Community Group, which is organising the event, and chairman of the festival group, said: “We are really excited to welcome Audrey to this year’s arts festival. As well as the corporate and group bookings, local people and visitors will be able to share this unique cinematic experience.”

The festival will run from July 26 to August 1, and will showcase the work of local artists and include music, exhibitions and community entertainment.