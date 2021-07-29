Divers spark search off Northumberland coast
A party of overdue divers sparked an emergency call-out on the Northumberland coast.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 5:52 pm
UK Coastguard requested the launch of Seahouses inshore and all-weather lifeboats at 1.22pm today (Thursday) to assist a dive boat which had reported nine missing/overdue divers.
The vessel was approximately 3½ miles off the coast between Seahouses and Beadnell, and had come from Eyemouth.
A local fishing vessel had also come to assist in the search.
All nine divers surfaced soon after and were safely accounted for.