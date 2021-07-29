Seahouses lifeboat.

UK Coastguard requested the launch of Seahouses inshore and all-weather lifeboats at 1.22pm today (Thursday) to assist a dive boat which had reported nine missing/overdue divers.

The vessel was approximately 3½ miles off the coast between Seahouses and Beadnell, and had come from Eyemouth.

A local fishing vessel had also come to assist in the search.

All nine divers surfaced soon after and were safely accounted for.